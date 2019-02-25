Kazakhstan’s Kostanay region increases mining production

By Trend





Enterprises of the mining sector of Kazakhstan’s Kostanay region produced goods for 361.7 billion tenge in 2018, which is a year-on-year increase of 15.5 percent, Governor of the region Arkhimed Mukhambetov said, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

He also noted positive trends in all major macroeconomic indicators.

The head of the region said that industrial enterprises produced products for 871.7 billion tenge.

Mukhambetov also touched on food products, noting that flour exports increased by 60,000 tons to 939,000 tons last year. Exports of cereals increased almost 7 times, vegetable oil – 6.2 times, dairy products – 4 times, and eggs – 2.5 times.

"New enterprises commissioned within the framework of the State program of Industrial-Innovative Development had a significant effect on the development of the manufacturing sector of the Kostanay region," Mukhambetov said.

It should be noted that 77 facilities worth 115.8 billion tenge were put into operation and more than 4,000 new permanent jobs were created within the first five-year plan for the Industrialization Map implementation.

The governor added that active work is being carried out on the implementation of investment projects of the second five-year plan for the Industrialization Map implementation, which includes 24 projects for 326.5 billion tenge with the creation of 5,000 jobs.

(375.95 KZT = 1 USD on Feb. 22)