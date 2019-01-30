Turkmenistan mulls water issues at regional level in Tashkent

By Trend





The 6th EU-Central Asia high-level conference on environment and water cooperation was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry on Jan. 29.

The representatives of the corresponding organizations and specialists in the field of environment, climate change and water resources of the Central Asian countries and the EU countries attended the conference.

The conference participants discussed the progress made by the Central Asian countries since 2015 in the field of environment, climate change and water resources.

The conference was organized within the EU-Central Asia platform for environment and water cooperation, which covers the priority areas, namely, environmental management, closed-loop economics, sustainable production and consumption, climate change and water resource management.

Earlier, Turkmenistan proposed to open a regional center for technologies in Ashgabat related to climate change in Central Asia and develop the UN Aral Sea Program and the UN Water Strategy.