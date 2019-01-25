Turkmenistan eyes to export electricity to Pakistan

By Trend





Turkmenistan's Minister of Energy Charymyrat Purchekov presented the report on the implementation of the project for the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan power transmission line to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Trend reports referring to the ‘Turkmenistan’ TV channel.

In his report Purchekov said that the construction is being carried out according to the plan.

While addressing the minister via a video-conference, President Berdimuhamedov ordered to keep under strict control the terms and quality of the conducted work.

The president stressed that the implementation of this project will further increase the export of Turkmen electricity, primarily to Afghanistan, where new jobs will be created as a result of the formation of the corresponding infrastructure.

Earlier, a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the implementation of this project was signed with Turkish Calik Holding A.S. to develop a legal basis for regional partnership for the construction of a 500-kilovolt transmission line along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline.

At the same time, an agreement on the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan power transmission line was signed between the governments of the countries participating in the project.

Previously it was reported that the total volume of electricity generated in Turkmenistan by 2024 is planned to increase up to 33 billion kilowatt-hours, which is 27.2 percent more compared to the plans for 2018. Turkmenistan sells electricity to Afghanistan and Iran.