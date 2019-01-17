Official describes Iranian civil aviation's development within 40 years

By Trend





In 1978 Iran had about 25 passenger planes, but now this number has reached 311, an official with Iran Civil Aviation Organization Reza Jafarzadeh said, Trend reports via ILNA.

He noted that in 1978 there were 4,000 seats, but now planes in Iran's fleet have a total of 47,998 seats. Presently, 142 planes with a total of 21,715 seats operate, he added.

In 2017, 495,756 flights were conducted, while in 1978 this figure was only 49,600, Jafarzadeh noted.

In the last couple of years, 32 local and 11 million international passengers have been served, he noted.

In the last five years and half, 235,689,954 passengers were transported by 2,148,165 flights, he said.

The number of Iran's airports has also increased from 43 to 72, over the reported period, Jafarzadeh said

Moreover, in 2017, 426,684 planes flew over the country, while in 1978 this figure was only 31,100, he added.