ECO annual trade to rise up to $10B

By Trend





It is predicted that the annual trade of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) countries will rise up to $10 billion.

"In order to raise their trade to $120 billion in 2025, it is predicted that the ECO countries will increase their annual trade to $10 billion," Trend reports as IRNA cited ECO Secretary General Hadi Soleimanpour.

He noted that the rise in trade can be implemented through the Economic Cooperation Organization Free Trade Agreement or ECOTA.

The official indicated the efforts to connect main corridors of the ECO countries through railways.

The ECO members plan to develop digital communications as well.

"In transport and communications sector, a program to expand digital connections will be proposed to members," Soleimanpour said.