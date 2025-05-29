Senior US State Department Official to visit Azerbaijan for 30th Baku Energy Forum

By Nazrin Abdul



Wyatt Toehlke, Senior Advisor for European and Eurasian Affairs at the U.S. Department of State, is set to visit Azerbaijan in early June.

Azernews reports, Toehlke will attend the 30th Anniversary Baku Energy Forum, one of the region’s most prominent energy events.

The forum will be held on June 3–4 at the Baku Congress Center, bringing together leading industry figures for high-level strategic discussions. As part of the broader “Baku Energy Week,” this year’s event marks a significant milestone—celebrating three decades of fostering international energy cooperation.

Since its inception, the Baku Energy Forum has become a vital platform for strengthening global partnerships, exchanging best practices, and facilitating key agreements that have shaped not only Azerbaijan’s energy landscape but the entire region’s. It plays a critical role in uniting energy leaders, business executives, and government representatives to advance international collaboration in the sector.

“Baku Energy Week” comprises three prestigious events: the 30th Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, the 13th Caspian Power Exhibition on energy and green technologies, and the 30th Baku Energy Forum. While the exhibitions will take place at the Baku Expo Center, the forum will be hosted at the eco-friendly Baku Congress Center.