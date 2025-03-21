Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is strikingly predictable in his words and actions. He obediently performs the role that he is assigned to perform. Even if it is the role of a "scapegoat" for the Armenian media or a character being ridiculed by representatives of the Armenian opposition. There are, however, more difficult roles. In particular, the role of a primitive liar.





Mirzoyan often has to perform it, and due to the fact that official Yerevan really wants to present the world community with a distorted picture of the causes and consequences of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict. As part of a set of events of this kind, a character travels to different countries, whose name is an example of Armenia's territorial claim to Turkiye.





This time he was in Brazil. No, not to the carnival in Rio de Janeiro. To Mirzoyan's sadness, this carnival has already been held in late February and early March, and, admittedly, Mirzoyan's presence there would be much more harmonious and natural than his attempts to "dance a diplomatic samba." But, as they say, our desires do not always coincide with our capabilities.





In general, Mirzoyan met with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira. In itself, this kind of conversation is not surprising. The foreign ministers of different countries regularly communicate and exchange views. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with Dutch Foreign Minister Kasper Veldkamp yesterday.And during this conversation, D. Bayramov made a number of clear and fair statements.





For example, even after carrying out anti-terrorist measures in the Karabakh economic region, Azerbaijan, showing humanity, allowed more than 10,000 representatives of illegal Armenian armed groups to leave the country. This is an extremely important moment, demonstrating the real readiness of official Baku to establish peaceful relations with official Yerevan.





Here, of course, it is time to raise the question of what these 10,000 representatives of illegal Armenian armed groups were doing in the Karabakh economic region after the end of the 44-day war and, accordingly, after the signing by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020? But, by and large, the former leaders of the Karabakh junta have already given answers to such questions during their speeches in the Baku court.





He admitted that Armenia provided political, financial and military support to the Karabakh junta and even resolved the issue of appointments to one or another position in their ranks. But, of course, Ararat Mirzoyan did not admit anything of the kind in his conversation with his Brazilian counterpart. He did not admit what D. Bayramov had told his Dutch colleague.





Let me remind you that the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister clearly pointed out that the territorial claims to Azerbaijan enshrined in the Armenian Constitution, as well as Yerevan's position on the Minsk Group, remain an obstacle to signing the agreement. It is simply impossible to deny the obvious, being an objective person. But we're talking about the Armenian Foreign Minister! To lie to him about drinking a glass of water.





So he demonstrated his automated "feint" in a conversation with the Brazilian Foreign Minister. I don't see any point in fully retelling the content of the text that Mirzoyan read out, straining to play the "dove of peace". I will point out the main thing - he claims that Armenia "paved the way for finalizing the text of the draft peace treaty with Azerbaijan."





In reality, as mentioned above, she was channeling it. But no one instructed Mirzoyan to admit the obvious. He was ordered to lie as much as possible without blushing. So he said that the Armenian proposals "did not receive a constructive response from Azerbaijan." This is a pathetic attempt at maneuvering. The truth is that some territories of Azerbaijan are still under Armenian control.



