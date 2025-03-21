Azerbaijani MFA reacts to groundless accusations of Armenian FM

We condemn the unfounded allegations made by Ararat Mirzoyan, Foreign Minister of Armenia at the press conference with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira on 20 March 2025, Azerbaijani MFA said in a statement in response to baseless claims made by Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan at a press conference with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, Azernews reports.

''Unfortunately, instead of working to eliminate the challenges that stand in the way of signing the peace treaty, the Armenian side is engaged in manipulations by labeling Azerbaijan as a country that is not interested in peace.

It should be reminded that it was Armenia but not Azerbaijan that launched an aggression against its neighbor, ethnically cleansed all the Azerbaijanis both from Armenia and the territories it has occupied for almost 30 years, committed massacres, and erased cities and towns to the ground. Azerbaijan has never pursued a policy of aggression against Armenia and has never been interested in such a situation that turned the region into a zone of confrontation.

Even the Armenian Foreign Minister’s comments that Armenia by agreeing to the most recent edition of the draft peace treaty, paved the way for finalization of the draft text negotiations demonstrates how this country has impeded the process by bringing unacceptable propositions into the text for the last two and a half years of negotiations. It was due to Azerbaijan’s diplomacy and measures that enabled us to conclude the negotiations on the text.

But this by no means should be understood that we are going to disregard the continuing claims of Armenia against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan as enshrined it the constitution of Armenia, as well as Armenia’s actions that try to preserve the remnants of the conflict such as the Minsk Group and related OSCE institutions.

We once again reiterate that the treaty will be ready for signature when Armenia will eliminate the remaining challenges.

When the Armenian Foreign Minister and other officials state that Azerbaijan has not provided a positive response to so-called proposals on communication and “arms control mechanisms,” it seems that the Armenian side either do not follow the related comments by the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan or they suffer from dishonesty and a desire for attention, validation, or to manipulate others.

When it comes to calls to release the detainees of Armenian origin who have been charged or convicted of war crimes, ethnic cleansing, military aggression, torture, and other serious offenses, we emphasize that it is Azerbaijan’s inalienable right and obligation to investigate and prosecute the offenses under the Geneva Conventions and generally under international and domestic law.

If Armenia is really interested in addressing the unresolved humanitarian issues they must ensure the rights of dispelled Azerbaijanis from Armenia to return to their homes in safety and dignity, inform us of the whereabouts of around 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis, and cooperate in the provision of maps of landmines they massively placed in the territories of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan will continue its peace efforts in all directions, and will resolutely prevent any steps against this process,'' the statement reads.