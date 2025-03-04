Azerbaijan responds to UN's Turk

By Qabil Ashirov



Efforts for peace should be recognized, but they must not overshadow the broader picture. The pursuit of justice demands accountability for those accused or convicted of war crimes, ethnic cleansing, military aggression, torture, and other grave offenses.

Azernews reports that these remarks were made by Ayxan Hac?zad?, the spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in response to Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"Establishing the truth, delivering justice to victims, and ensuring the rule of law necessitate a fair judicial process in compliance with international legal standards. Only by telling the truth and healing wounds can peace and reconciliation prevail over impunity," Hac?zad? said.