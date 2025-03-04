TODAY.AZ / Politics

There is no sense of logic here: the Armenian woman decided to starve INSTEAD OF Rubik Vardanyan

03 March 2025 [10:10] - TODAY.AZ

Armenian oppositionist Mane Tandilyan staged perhaps the most absurd action of the week. Tandilyan went on a hunger strike in order to convince Ruben Vardanyan to stop starving.


Tandilyan heads the Country for Life party, a pro-Vardanyan party in Armenia. At one point, Ruben Vardanyan began financing this party to have a platform for participating in elections in Armenia, but he never managed to make it from Karabakh.


Now, Tandilyan, according to her, "has started a hunger strike and asks to tell Vardanyan that he must eat."


I wonder where the limit of Armenian idiocy lies. What's next? Will Tandilyan appear on a panel in a week so that Yerevan's prostitutes can take a vacation? Or maybe he will go to Baku to go to jail instead of his boss?
URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/257394.html

Print version

Views: 358

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also