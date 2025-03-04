Iranian media highlights Armenia’s ongoing pollution of Araz River

Iranian media has once again drawn attention to Armenia’s persistent pollution of the Araz River, emphasizing the severe ecological consequences of this long-standing issue, Azernews reports.

Citing extensive government and university research, as well as statements from officials, parliamentarians, and experts, Iranian media confirmed that Armenia has been polluting the Araz River with heavy metals for at least 15 years. This continuous contamination has had a detrimental impact on vegetation, wildlife, and human health in the region.

The pollution primarily originates from Armenia’s mining operations and the Metsamor nuclear power plant, introducing harmful elements such as aluminum, copper, manganese, arsenic, lead, and vanadium into the river. Studies conducted last year on different sections of the river, including those before and after the Nurduz Pass, confirm the presence of heavy metals in its waters.

Iranian authorities have repeatedly expressed concern over the contamination. In August 2023, Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi announced plans to transport Araz River water to Tabriz to meet the drinking water needs of 2.5 million residents in cities such as Jolfa, Hadishehr, Marand, Sufian, and Shabistar. However, past research has shown that the river is severely polluted, raising alarms about the potential health risks associated with its use.

Environmental studies have identified as many as 59 different metals in the river’s waters near Iran’s Jananli village, with 61 metals detected in river sediments. The contamination levels correspond with waste discharged from Armenia’s Agarak copper and molybdenum mine. The concentration of aluminum, manganese, and lead in the water exceeds environmental and health safety standards, posing a threat to both human consumption and aquatic life.

Further research suggests that pollution from the Metsamor nuclear power plant has led to an increase in stomach cancer cases in the region. In particular, Iran’s Ardabil province, despite ranking 22nd in population, has the highest incidence of gastrointestinal cancer, indicating a possible link to contaminated water sources.

In November 2023, Iran and Armenia reached an agreement aimed at eliminating pollution in the Araz River within a year. However, reports indicate that no significant measures have been taken by Armenia to address the issue.

The ongoing environmental crisis has been widely covered by both Iranian and Azerbaijani media, with experts and policymakers calling for urgent action to protect the Araz River and the communities that depend on it.