Reception held in Azerbaijan to mark 65th anniversary of Japanese Emperor Naruhito

A grand reception was held to commemorate the 65th anniversary of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito of Japan, marking another important milestone in the long-standing diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Japan.

The event, which was attended by key dignitaries, began with the playing of the national anthems of both countries. In his speech, Katsuya Watanabe, Japan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, expressed his condolences for the tragic plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan, which involved an Azerbaijan Airlines aircraft and resulted in numerous casualties. Watanabe also conveyed wishes for the swift recovery of the injured.

He went on to praise Azerbaijan’s successful hosting of the COP29 event, describing it as a significant step towards creating a green society. He expressed hope for continued collaboration between Japan and Azerbaijan in various sectors such as ecology, IT, tourism, and green energy, particularly highlighting potential Japanese investments in these fields.

Ambassador Watanabe further emphasized the growing interest in Japanese culture in Azerbaijan, noting the popularity of traditional arts like judo, karate, and anime. He mentioned that people-to-people exchanges between the two nations have strengthened the ties, and new cooperation opportunities are emerging, particularly in tourism and visual media.

The event also featured a video showcasing the upcoming "Osaka Kansai EXPO 2025," generating excitement about future collaboration between Japan and Azerbaijan. Elnur Mammadov, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, affirmed the importance of the relationship with Japan, noting significant progress in economic, energy, investment, and cultural sectors.

Guests were treated to a delightful array of Japanese cuisine, including sushi and tempura, and witnessed a demonstration of kend?, a traditional Japanese martial art. The event underscored the strong cultural and technological bond between the two nations, with exhibitions from Japanese companies also on display.