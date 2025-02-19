Economic Leaders from Central Asia, Azerbaijan, and Arab States to Meet in Abu Dhabi

By Qabil Ashirov



From February 26 to 27, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, will host the 1st Conference of Arab Businessmen and Investors in the Central Asia and Azerbaijan format, Azernews reports, citing the website of the Arab Chambers Union.

The conference will take place with the support of the League of Arab States and the UAE Ministry of Economy. Several ministers of economy from participating countries, leaders of Arab organizations, and other delegations are expected to attend.

The preliminary program of the event indicates that roundtable discussions and meetings will be held during the conference.

According to the website, the conference is aligned with the objectives of the Doha Declaration, adopted during the 3rd meeting of the Arab States League – Central Asia – Azerbaijan Cooperation and Economic Forum. The goal of the event is to strengthen economic and investment cooperation between Arab countries, Central Asian states, and Azerbaijan, as well as to uncover serious and productive collaboration opportunities between private sector enterprises and businessmen.