Azerbaijan hosts 15th plenary session of Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Baku

By Qabil Ashirov



The 15th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), under the presidency of Azerbaijan, is set to begin in Baku.

The event will be attended by 35 delegations, including nearly 280 participants, and will cover a range of significant issues.

The APA serves as an important platform for parliamentary diplomacy, uniting Asian parliaments. Such events also promote the development of discussions and dialogue among the legislative bodies of the member countries.

Notably, the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia, Puan Maharani; the Speaker of the Consultative Council of the Sultanate of Oman, Khalid Hilal Nasir Al-Maavali; the Speaker of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, Natalya Kochanova; the Speaker of the Senate of the Supreme Assembly of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Tanzila Narbayeva; the Speaker of the Shura Council of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Ali Saleh Abdulla Al Saleh; the Speaker of the National Assembly of Bhutan, Lhungten Dorji; the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf; the Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani; and the Chairman of the Lower House of the Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan, Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda, have all arrived in Baku to participate in the event.

Within the framework of the event, meetings were held between the Speaker of the Milli Majlis (National Assembly) of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Indonesia, Puan Maharani; the Speaker of the Consultative Council of Oman, Khalid Hilal Nasir Al-Maavali; and the Speaker of the Council of the Republic of Belarus, Natalia Kochanova. Additional meetings with other parliamentary speakers attending the event are also scheduled.