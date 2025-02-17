President Ilham Aliyev: Relations of friendship & cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania have good traditions

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Naus?da, on the occasion of Lithuania's national holiday, Azernews reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I convey my sincerest congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of your country.

Relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania, which will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, have good traditions. I believe that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen our interstate relations and enhance our cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples,” the head of state said in his message.

President Ilham Aliyev conveyed his best regards to President Gitanas Naus?da, and wished the people of Lithuania everlasting peace and prosperity.