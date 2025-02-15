Azerbaijan's Parliament approves amendments to anti-corruption law

By Akbar Novruz



Azerbaijan's Parliament has approved the draft law on amendments to the Law "On Combating Corruption" in its first reading, introducing a new article aimed at strengthening corruption risk management in public institutions.

Under the proposed changes, Article 8-1, titled "Management of corruption risks in the activities of bodies (institutions)," will be added to the law. The amendments require institutions to appoint an authorized structural unit or individual responsible for identifying and managing corruption risks. The process will involve specialists with expertise in areas requiring specialized knowledge, ensuring a comprehensive risk assessment.

The draft law mandates institutions to conduct annual corruption risk assessments from January 15 to April 15, analyzing incidents from the previous year. Additionally, targeted reviews may be conducted at institutions with high complaint rates or by decision of the institution’s head.

Key sources of information for risk assessment will include:

Surveys among legal entities and individuals

Complaints on corruption-related offenses and their investigation results

Media reports and online information sources

Regulations governing institutional activities

Factors contributing to systemic corruption

Administrative court disputes related to the institution’s activities

Institutions must submit corruption risk reports to the relevant Commission by June 1 each year, outlining identified risks, assessment results, and planned anti-corruption measures. The law also ensures periodic public disclosure of these findings to enhance transparency and accountability.

Furthermore, the Commission will analyze submitted data and provide recommendations for improved corruption risk management. It may also propose legislative reforms to further enhance anti-corruption efforts in the country.