Azerbaijan's FM meets with Secretary of Holy See for Relations with States and International Organizations

16 December 2024 [14:23] - TODAY.AZ
By Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations of the Holy See, Azernews reports, citing a post shared on the ministry's "X" account.

The post reads that a one-on-one meeting between the parties had begun.

