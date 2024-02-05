Azerbaijan's liberated Hadrut is ready for elections

Qabil Ashirov

Polling station #108 located in the Hadrut settlement of Khojavend region is fully ready for elections, Azernews reports, citing Ragil Alizada, Chairman of the polling station, telling in an interview with secki-2024.az.

"Polling station #108 of Shusha-Aghdam-Khojali-Khojavand constituency #24 is located in the Hadrut settlement of the region. I am proud to have witnessed this historic event both as chairman of the polling station and as a voter in my native land during the election process," Alizada said.

The chairman said that preparations for the February 7 presidential elections in the polling station have been completed, and necessary conditions have been created for the election process to hold in transparent and democratic conditions.

"Besides, our precinct is equipped with the necessary technical and methodical means, fire safety, uninterrupted communication and electricity."

"Booths have been installed for citizens to vote freely. The polling station is equipped with transparent ballot boxes, ink, ultraviolet lamps, and other materials. The precinct chairman, secretary, and members are continuously working to ensure that the first presidential elections in Hadrut are held in accordance with the law. The electoral lists have been clarified, and 526 voters are registered in each precinct. We have already received the ballots from the district election commission. In a word, we are fully prepared and waiting for the election day," Alizada added.