Turkish political scientist: There are no Turks in Irevan

Turkish political scientist Esma Ozdashli during her speech at the Turan International Conference on the Future of the Turkic World of the Centre for International Relations and Diplomacy said that "With the establishment of the Armenian state in the region, terrorist activities also began", Azernews reports.

Political scientist reminded that the current territory of Armenia is actually Turkish lands: "Therefore, we can say that the foundation of terrorism in the region was laid with the creation of this state. It is also noteworthy that Armenia is a mono-ethnic state."

Expert noted that, if today there are no Turks in Irevan, which is a historical Turkish land, then genocide was committed by Armenia and the accusations against Turkiye are unfounded.

Esma Ozdashli added that Armenian terrorists killed a large number of Azerbaijani and Turkish politicians, "The West has always defended Armenian terrorist organisations."

Esma Ozdashli said that there are many PKK terrorists in Garabagh and they act against Azerbaijan.

Ozdashli said that during the time of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, he played yallas with PKK terrorists in the Jydir Plain: "There are various terrorist organisations in Armenia. They have repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani embassies. This once again shows that the fight against terrorism must be strengthened."