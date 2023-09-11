Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Tajikistan on its National Day

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulated Tajikistan on the occasion of its National Day, Azernews reports, citing the post on X by the Ministry.

The post reads that Azerbaijan congratulates the fraternal people of Tajikistan on the occasion of National Day and conveys our best and most sincere wishes! We look forward to further strengthening our strategic relations in all areas. Happy National Day, Tajikistan!

