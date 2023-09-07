President Ilham Aliyev received delegation of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by First Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Jürgen Rigterink.

During the conversation, President Ilham Aliyev recalled his meeting with the First Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in Davos this January.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the activity directions of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in Azerbaijan and the issues of cooperation in the priority areas for the country, particularly in the fields of renewable energy, transport, logistics, small and medium business development, as well as regarding the Middle Corridor.

They emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation between the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Azerbaijan even further. They also stressed the significance of the loans allocated by the Bank to the energy and transport projects of Azerbaijan, especially the Southern Gas Corridor.

During the conversation, the sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.







