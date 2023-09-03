OIC delegation to visit Azerbaijan’s liberated territories- Ombudswoman

“A delegation of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will visit Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation and collect facts,” Azerbaijan’s Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudswoman) Sabina Aliyeva told journalists, Azernews reports.

Noting that the visit’s main goal is to prepare a report on acts of vandalism and destructions committed by Armenia, the Ombudsperson said: “The delegation will visit the districts liberated from the occupation and gather facts, which will be documented and sent to the international organizations. Necessary steps will be taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

The OIC-IPHRC delegation includes OIC-IRHC Chairman, Ambassador Muhammad Lawal Sulaiman (Nigeria) Deputy Chairman of the OIC IPHRC Haci Ali Acikgul (Türkiye), member of the OIC NHRC Hilal bin Said Al Shidhani (Oman), Executive Director of the OIC NHRC Secretariat Noura bint Zaid Al-Rashoud (Saudi Arabia Arabia), Director of the OIC NHRC Secretariat Javed Saglaine (Pakistan), and employee of the OIC NHRC Secretariat Ibrahim Saidu Kamara (Guinea).

The visit aims to investigate the facts of destructions of Azerbaijani religious and cultural monuments and graveyards on the ground, collect information about Azerbaijanis suffered as a result of Armenian occupation and rocket attacks, as well as prepare a report and communicate it to the international community.