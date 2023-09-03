Leaped from terrorism onto media, Lindsey Snell's next black PR on Garabagh

by Elnur Enveroglu

When in trouble, Armenian lobby and the separatist regime always resort to different ways to create provocations. Even when it is not strong enough, it tries to attract similar terrorist groups to its provocations.

During the Patriotic War in 2020, there were a lot of facts and information that along with Armenian military units, terrorist groups operating in different parts of Syria and the Middle East also fought against the Azerbaijani army in Garabagh. At that time, some so-called media representatives who had received special training among the terrorists worked for black PR under the guise of “military journalists”. One of them is Lindsey Snell, a self-proclaimed American journalist. In fact, before the Second Garabagh War, Lindsey was often seen in Syria, among terrorist groups. Even some time ago, information was spread about her arrest while illegally crossing the territory of Turkiye from the territory of Syria. Thus, it is mentioned in the information that Ercan Topaca, the governor of Hatay, Turkiye, in his statement on August 7, 2016, said that Snell was caught and arrested while trying to cross the border illegally. During this period, Turkish media also voiced allegations that Snell was an agent.

Lindsey's tumultuous and murky career has taken her to Iraq, Syria and a number of terrorist locations. She has been repeatedly mentioned in illegal border crossings and providing information to terrorist groups and similar activities.

Lindsey has recently shown her interest in the partially resolved Garabagh conflict with her special sympathy for Armenians. The so-called journalist, always tempted by smell of blood and money, but in reality a terrorist agent, this time began to speak with the motto of helping Armenian separatist and terrorist forces same of her character.

This angry blonde, who constantly sheds tears for her “120,000 Armenian brothers and sisters” and does not stop for a moment in her biased and subversive activities against Azerbaijan, posts biased comments every hour on the X page, expresses stupid ideas about Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid waiting on the Aghdam-Khankendi road, near Askaran. According to Snell, the Azerbaijani government allegedly “commits genocide against the Armenian minorities living in Garabagh” “by keeping them under blockade”. It cannot be more pitiful that a person with such a sick imagination should tell such a lie so easily. Lindsey is the tool for the Armenian lobby, which is drowning in dirty but superfluous money, also financing major terrorist acts. The lies in her statements are noticeable by the fact that she is completely unaware of the region, and that she says the same words every time she shares, taking the thesis from one side only. Lindsey is one of the notorious media broker who does not know the ethics and rules of journalism and serve black PR.

It is no coincidence that Lindsey emphasized "42 people for 40 tons of flour" in her post. These words were emphasized by the separatist elements before her. She is trying to imitate the words of separatists whose voices have been silenced for a long time by playing the role of a mouthpiece. I wonder how Lindsey knows that "nothing good can be expected from the government of Azerbaijan?" To say these words, it is necessary to be as close to the region as possible and to communicate directly with government representatives. An adventurer who spends her life among terrorists talking about the government is quite ridiculous.

But I wonder if Lindsey has ever written a word or posted anything about the illegal activities of the ICRC, which has become a tool in the hands of dirty games like herself, while showing the Red Crescent Society? Why didn't Snell see these things when the ICRC was supposed to be neutral and helped Armenians to smuggle goods into the Azerbaijani territory? If she accuses the Azerbaijani government of genocide, then Lindsey can come to Khankendi and prepare a live report from there to be sure whether her beloved “120,000 Armenians in Garabagh” are safe or not. But if the "hunger game" is still going on, then we are also waiting at our post to provide food for needed ones with 40 tons of flour.

Lyndsey Snell, who is a professional in terrorism and black PR affairs, and brokers with anti-Azerbaijani sentiments like her are not few in our time. They constantly sell their honor for money to the parties from whom they receive financial support and in return carry out their blind anti-propaganda against Azerbaijan based on certain dictates.

The world and rationally thinking societies know that Azerbaijan defends its rightful position. Respecting international laws, especially in its sovereign territories, today's step of Azerbaijan is an example in the truest sense of the word. As Azerbaijan cares for all national and ethnic minorities, it also considers the Armenian minorities in Garabagh as its citizens and tries to help solve their problems. Azerbaijan's goal is to prompt integration process and completely free its territory from all illegal separatist elements. And surely, that day is not far a