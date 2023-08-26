President Ilham Aliyev viewed works carried out in 38-76 kilometer section of Kalbajar-Lachin highway [PHOTOS]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the works carried out in the 38-76 kilometer section of the Kalbajar-Lachin highway.

Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Saleh Mammadov briefed the head of state on the works done.

The new 75.8-km highway will be 32 km shorter than the existing one. There will be 17 tunnels to be constructed on the road. The total length of tunnels is 13.3 km. In addition, 23 bridges with the total length of 4,163 meters will be built over the highway.

The head of state was also informed of the T-9 tunnel that will be built on the road. The two-lane tunnel is 224 meters in length and 10.6 meters in width.