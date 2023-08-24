Azerbaijani President sends congratulatory letter to President of Ukraine

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the occasion of the Independence Day.

The letter reads:

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and through you, your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of Ukraine – the Independence Day.

The current high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine stems from the historical traditions of close friendship and mutual respect between our peoples. It is gratifying that thanks to our joint efforts, our interstate relations, which stem from this will and are built on solid foundations, have developed dynamically and reached a new stage. I believe that Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations will continue to develop in accordance with the goals and objectives reflected in the Joint Declaration we signed during my visit to Ukraine in January of last year.

I recall our meeting in Chisinau this June, our exchange of views on Azerbaijan-Ukraine bilateral relations with fond memories.

Guided by the UN Charter, the norms and principles of international law, Azerbaijan respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine. We always keep the issues of humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine in the spotlight, and express our readiness to continue to provide the necessary assistance.

I am confident that we will consistently continue our joint efforts to expand friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine and strengthen our mutually beneficial cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I extent my best regards to you, and wish the friendly people of Ukraine peace and tranquility.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 21 August 2023