Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society offers humanitarian aid to Armenian minority in Garabagh

The Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (AzQAC) has been a part of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement for more than 100 years since 1920, guided by the 7 fundamental principles of the International Movement, especially the principles of "neutrality", "impartiality", and "unity," in times of peace and in the conditions of military conflicts, and at the same time during emergency situations, regardless of religious belief, nationality, race, political views, provides necessary humanitarian aid to war victims, internally displaced persons and refugees, mine victims and other needy people without distinction between people.



During the First and the Second Garabagh Wars, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, AzQAC provided appropriate humanitarian aid to the victims within the framework of close cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. Besides, over the last 30-year activities, both international organizations have implemented quite a variety of humanitarian projects in Azerbaijan.



Unfortunately, recently we are witnessing a biased campaign on the humanitarian needs of the Armenian minority living in the Garabagh economic region of the Republic of Azerbaijan.



Taking this into account, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society declares:

With the help of employees and volunteers of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, we are ready to support the delivery of any humanitarian cargo including necessary food, medical supplies, medicines, clothes, etc to Armenian residents via Agdam-Khankendi in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

3.0.1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society"; 3.0.8; items 3.0.9; 6 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the use of the Golden Cross and Red Crescent Emblems and their protection"; 9; 15 articles; the Charter of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society; the principle of "unity" of the International Movement;

Thus, carrying out this humanitarian mission is in full compliance with the requirements of national legislation, the Geneva Conventions and their annexes, as well as the relevant amendment made in 2022 to the Seville Agreement adopted in 1997. According to that change, the leading role in the implementation of humanitarian aid is given to national societies.

All the potential of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society as a national society has been mobilized for the implementation of this humanitarian mission.

This Statement was adopted at the general meeting of the Management Board of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society on August 21, 2023.