The so-called "defender of people's rights" from Armenia, ex-ombudsman Arman Tatoyan, declared on social networks with panic and fear in public that allegedly official Baku has developed a military-political program containing new threats to Armenia. And it was not without Armenian lies.

After the UN Security Council meeting of 16 August, Armenian separatists, having received a blow from Azerbaijan with the provided evidence in the form of photos and data, in response to the false testimony about the alleged "blockade" of Khankendi and the alleged famine in Garabagh, without evidence, reinvent new ways in the temptation of revenge, to sow another chaos in the minds of the Armenian public.

Arman refers to the list allegedly compiled by Azerbaijan, where the territories of Armenia are marked as Azerbaijani, and that this is based on the concepts of "West Azerbaijan" and the policy of Armenophobia. In the list provided by the former Ombudsman, advertising under his organization "TATOYAN Foundation", there are three names with a hint of Azerbaijani coordinators and those cities that Azerbaijan allegedly passed off as its territory, the entire territory of Armenia. It is not surprising that Armenians, namely those calling themselves their "leaders" and "authorities", resort to such provocations. The alleged blockade of the Lachin road failed, as did the alleged blockade of Khankendi, and now the "leaders" of Armenians are moving smoothly towards "Western Azerbaijan", where a plan to seize the entire territory of Armenia is allegedly prepared. Adding oil to the fire, Armenians want to see more and more clashes, strife, and implicate the third party in this issue, and most importantly, to impose lies on the Armenian public under the guise of truth and freedom.

Western Azerbaijan is the historical land of Azerbaijan. This is confirmed by numerous historical documents, historical maps, and history. Unfortunately, Armenians have razed to the ground and destroyed all historical and religious monuments in the Western Azerbaijan, just as they did in Garabagh.

The emerging chaos in Armenia is a matter of time, and according to Garabagh activist Artur Osipyan, "Vardanyan needs the Garabakh armenians to seize power in Yerevan". According to the activist, this situation has arisen because of the struggle for power.

"Probably, these people think that chaos has already come, it is impossible to find a way out of the situation and this is the last moment to seize power. They robbed Garabagh and now they are preparing troops to change the power in Armenia. What we have said many times before," Osipyan said in an interview with Armenian Channel.

According to him, if this situation is not settled, an internal confrontation will start in Garabagh, where R. Vardanyan needs Armenian minority in Garabagh to seize power in Yerevan, in addition, to throwing off the 30th sins on Araik .H. and come to power clean.

The activist also added that additional foodstuffs have appeared in the zone of temporary responsibility of RMK, and assures that they have been in "state warehouses" all this time.