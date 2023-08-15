Presidential decree grants Azerbaijani Health Ministry, TABIB new powers

The Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan and the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) will be able to import medicines in the amount specified in the prescription.

This issue was reflected in the amendment to the law "On medicines" approved by the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, wholesale pharmaceutical enterprises, pharmacies, or the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units can import, at the request of a patient, medicines prescribed according to an approved prescription that aren't included in the state register, only in the amount specified in the prescription, into the country.