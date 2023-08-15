Western Azerbaijani Community: EU Mission has become Armenia's mouthpiece

“On August 14, 2023, the European Union Mission (EUMA) in Armenia made a hasty statement, almost ahead of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in response to the statement of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the accumulation of armed forces and military equipment on the conditional border by Armenia,” said the Western Azerbaijan Community in a statement, Azernews reports.

“Those who "didn't see" the occupation of Azerbaijani territories and the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from their native land for 30 years, now lined up to help Armenia, which lives with revanchist feelings, and specifically, the EU Mission has become the mouthpiece of Armenia.

"Most of the territories patrolled by the EU mission are the lands where the deported Western Azerbaijanis once lived and were forcibly expelled. The EU's lack of practical response to the Community's appeals shows its different approach to international law, human values, and principles," the Community added.