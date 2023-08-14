Armenian lies exposed in Norwegia's influential newspaper

Azerbaijan is the subject of false accusations, says in an article published by the Norwegian influential newspaper “Aftenposten”. The article was written by Shervin Najafpour, the Chairwoman of the Cultural bridge builder organization (CAN) and Azerbaijani diaspora activist, Azernews reports.

Najafpour's article exposes the lies of Armenians about the alleged “humanitarian disaster” faced by Armenians in Garabagh. The author, based on evidence from social media, debunks groundless claims that Armenians in Garabagh are allegedly under blockade after the establishment of the Lachin state border checkpoint.

Najafpour emphasizes that Azerbaijan is willing to meet all the needs of Armenians, offering to use the open road between the district of Aghdam and Khankendi for the transportation of goods. However, the “humanitarian crisis” and “blockade” claims by Armenians who did not accept this proposal are pure political manipulation.

The article also mentions that Armenian media, as well as some patrons of Armenians, are trying to benefit from these political manipulations and exaggerate Armenian lies. The evidence collected from social media by Najafpour completely exposes the lies that Armenians are living under a “blockade” and facing a “humanitarian disaster”.

Guivami Rahimli, PhD., Professor at Baku State University, Senior Government Affairs Advisor, bp AGT Region, who also served as president of the Azerbaijan-Norway Friendship Society, commented on the article by Azerbaijani diaspora activist Shervin Najafpour. He said: “The Armenian tradition of the fabrication of the historical facts, as well as the exaggeration of biased claims, especially when it comes to their suffering, continues to this day. The Armenian-style fake news quickly finds its way to media outlets drawing the attention of the international community.”

It is clear that Azerbaijan is falsely accused and the article by Shervin Najafpour serves as an important reminder of this.