Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia kicks off in Moscow

On May 19, a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia - Sergey Lavrov, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan began in Moscow, Azernews reports.

Jeyhun Bayramov, Sergei Lavrov and Ararat Mirzoyan are attending the meeting at the Reception House of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The meeting is discussing the implementation of trilateral agreements, including the preparation of a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan, the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the opening of transport communications in the South Caucasus, establishing relations with the public, experts and parliamentarians.

It should be noted that after the trilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, a bilateral meeting is planned.