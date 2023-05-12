Bust of National Leader unveiled in USA

A bust of national leader Heydar Aliyev has been unveiled at the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the United Nations (UN) in New York, Azernews reports.

The solemn ceremony dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev was attended by Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the UN Yashar Aliyev, Chairman of the General Assembly Csaba Kyoryoshi, High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos, Chairman of the Diaspora Organization in New York Edward Mermelstein, diplomats of our country, and other influential people.