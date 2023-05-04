Special forces of Combined Arms Army ascend Hachadagh

By Azernews

The special forces of the Combined Arms Army ascended Hachadagh on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews report citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The servicemen climbed to the top of the 2415-meter high Hachadagh from Gal village of Julfa region paid tribute to the memory of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs) who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, hoisted the tricolor flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan and performed the national anthem.

In the end, the special forces installed on the rock the plaque glorifying the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.