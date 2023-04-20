Azerbaijani defense minister visits Military Institute of Land Forces in Almaty

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov visited the Sagadat Nurmagambetov Military Institute of the Land Forces in Almaty, Azernews reports per the defense ministry.

First, a wreath was laid at the statue of First Kazakh Defense Minister, Army Gen Sagadat Nurmagambetov in the territory of the Institute and his memory was honored.

Furthermore, the Azerbaijani defense minister was presented with a briefing on the history of the establishment of the military institute and the main directions of its activities.

After getting acquainted with the institute, a photo was taken.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were established on August 30, 1992. The Kazakh embassy in Azerbaijan was opened on January 9, 1993, and the Azerbaijani embassy in Kazakhstan on March 1, 2004.

The two countries closely cooperate in various sectors of the economy. Around 160 companies with Kazakh capital operate in Azerbaijan in the industry, construction, trade, agriculture, transport, and services, and Azerbaijani companies are also represented in the Kazakh market.