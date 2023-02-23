Azerbaijan & UK conduct works on tackling organized crime

Sabina Mammadli Read more

Azerbaijan and the UK will collaborate to overcome organized crime, visiting British Minister for Europe and North America Leo Docherty has said in his tweet.

"Azerbaijan & UK are working together to tackle organized crime. The UK is providing essential support to strengthen Azerbaijan’s land border to stop illegal narcotics from entering Europe," he tweeted.

Moreover, the official held a meeting with Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev and signed an agreement on international transport cooperation.

"Azerbaijan plays a special role in the Middle Corridor [Trans-Caspian International Transport Route] project. We have discussed with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan these and other important issues for the region, as well as for Europe," the UK ambassador to Baku tweeted.

To recap, the British minister has arrived in Azerbaijan on an official two-day visit to emphasize the UK’s commitment to strengthening the ties between the two countries.

Earlier today, the official visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku and honored the memory of those who died as a result of the massacre of civilians by Soviet troops on January 20, 1990.