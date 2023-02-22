Day 73: Azerbaijani eco-activists continue picketing on Lachin road

Sabina Mammadli Read more

For 73 consecutive days now Azerbaijani eco-activists and representatives of non-governmental organizations have been picketing the Khankandi-Lachin road near Shusha, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent has been temporarily deployed, Azernews reports.

The continuous peaceful protests near Shusha is directed against the failure of the Russian peacekeepers in the region to provide unimpeded access to Azerbaijani experts to monitor the illicit exploitation of the country's mineral resources.

Many misconceptions have formed around the picket, such as the ones claiming that the protesters are blocking the road and about the "humanitarian crisis" in the region. However, daily videos and photos prove otherwise. This way, 21 vehicles of peacekeepers have driven along the road just since the morning.