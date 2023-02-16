Azerbaijani & UAE premiers mull co-op in various sectors

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on the sidelines of the closing day of the World Government Summit, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, parties stressed the role of President Ilham Aliyev's working visit to the UAE on January 15-16 2023 in terms of developing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Besides, the parties explored ways of expanding cooperation in various vital sectors to support their sustainable development goals.

The meeting also discussed the bilateral relationship between the two countries and their shared desire to constantly seek new ways to enhance joint coordination and exchange knowledge and expertise across various fields, including trade, tourism, green economy, and renewable energy. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global topics of mutual concern.

The meeting examined the World Government Summit’s goal of generating insights on how the region and the world can work together to tackle critical challenges and unlock new opportunities for sustainable development.

At the meeting, several government officials of the UAE participated, as well.

Notably, United Arab Emirates has recognized the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 26, 1991. Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the UAE were established on September 01, 1992. In June 1994 Ambassador of UAE in Ankara was accredited to Azerbaijan. On June 16, 2001, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan opened in Abu Dhabi. On October 2011 the Embassy of the UAE was opened in the Republic of Azerbaijan. Besides, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the UAE amounted to $102m in 2022.