President Aliyev meets Russian envoy for normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations [UPDATE]

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry for the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations Igor Khovayev.

The president, first of all, touched on the bilateral relations between Russia and Azerbaijan, and expressed his satisfaction with the successfully developing cooperation in various fields. Noting the significance of high-level mutual visits, President Ilham Aliyev also stressed the importance of mutual visits and cooperation at the level of the two countries' legislative bodies.

The discussions at the meeting also focused on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the process of negotiation toward a peace treaty.

Igor Khovayev highlighted his visit to the region and the steps taken by Russia to support the negotiation process regarding the preparation of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.