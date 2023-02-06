First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expresses condolences to Turkiye over quake [UPDATE]

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page in connection with the earthquake in Turkiye.

Mehriban Aliyeva said: “It is with deep sorrow that I received the news about the consequences of a strong earthquake that occurred in the south-east of Turkiye. May Allah rest the souls of those who died during the tragedy in peace. I extend my deep condolences to their relatives and friends. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. I pray to the Almighty God for the strength and patience for all the people of Turkiye!”