Ukrainian Envoy commemorates victims of January 20

The totalitarian regime was unable to break the will and spirit of the Azerbaijani people on January 20, Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky said.

According to him, it was on the night of January 19-20, 1990, that the totalitarian Soviet regime gave the military units of the Soviet Army a criminal order to enter Baku and kill the peaceful population of Azerbaijan, who fought for the independence and sovereignty of their state.

"During that terrible night, 149 civilians were killed, 744 were heavily injured and 400 were illegally arrested. However, the totalitarian regime was unable to break the will and spirit of Azerbaijanis," said the ambassador.

He also noted that soon, the events of Black January gave impetus to the strengthening of independence movements in other republics of the Soviet Union, including Ukraine, giving the long-awaited freedom to the peoples of these countries.