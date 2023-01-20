President Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovi? in Davos

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia Andrej Plenkovi? in Davos on January 19.

President Ilham Aliyev invited the Croatian Premier to Azerbaijan. The Prime Minister kindly accepted the invitation.

The discussion focused on the demining cooperation. The sides emphasized the mine removing experience of Croatia, the country also contaminated by mines.

The head of state said Armenia had planted great number of mines in the territory of Azerbaijan during 30 years of occupation and underscored that some 300 Azerbaijan citizens had been killed and wounded by mines since the end of military operations - November 10, 2020. He added that the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency had implemented large-scale mine clearance operations. According to the President, Azerbaijan cooperates with Croatia in mine removing and purchased a variety of demining equipment from the Croatian companies. The sides underscored the importance of deepening mine clearance cooperation.

The parties also touched upon the energy cooperation, in particular, Azerbaijan-EU strategic energy partnership. They also highlighted Azerbaijan`s continued efforts to increase gas exports to the European energy market.

The sides exchanged their views on other issues of mutual interest.