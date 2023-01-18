Senior NATO official due in Baku this week

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

Special Representative of the NATO Secretary-General for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina will visit Baku and Yerevan this week, Azernews reports.

The visit will take place within the framework of regular political consultations with colleagues from NATO partner countries, the report elaborates.

During the visit, Colomina plans to exchange views with senior officials on security issues in the region, and NATO's partnerships with both countries.

Relations with NATO started in 1992 when Azerbaijan joined the North Atlantic Cooperation Council. This forum for dialogue was succeeded in 1997 by the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council, which brings together all allies and partner countries in the Euro-Atlantic area.

Bilateral cooperation began when Azerbaijan joined the Partnership for Peace (PfP) program in 1994. Thanks to regular participation in PfP activities, Azerbaijan has been able to contribute actively to Euro-Atlantic security by supporting NATO-led peace-support operations.

Azerbaijan’s participation in the PfP Planning and Review Process (PARP) since 1997 has allowed NATO and individual allies to assist Azerbaijan in developing selected units to improve interoperability with those of the allies.

NATO and Azerbaijan started work on a jointly agreed Defense Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP) in 2008 to integrate NATO standards into the teaching methodologies and curricula of the country’s Professional Military Education (PME) institutions.

In 2018, Azerbaijan asked NATO to also involve the Military High School, a pre-commissioning school, in DEEP.