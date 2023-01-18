Azerbaijani first deputy defense minister inspects commando military units

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

First Deputy Defense Minister and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army Col-Gen Karim Valiyev, Commander of the Land Forces Lt-Gen Anvar Afandiyev, and other military officers inspected commando and military units on the border with Armenia, Azernews reports.

The officials inspected the admission process of military personnel, their participation in an initial basic training course, and comprehensive provision in the unit.

Valiyev instructed officers on the military-patriotic upbringing of young soldiers, strict compliance with the requirements of legislation and military regulations, as well as paying special attention to the organization and conduct of intensive combat training.

Karim Valiyev and other high-ranking officers watched the intensive mountain drills of the military personnel.

During the training held in the daylight and at nighttime, tactical and fire drills in mountainous conditions, the ability to cross mountain paths, passes, and high grounds, as well as issues of interoperability with other units, were examined.

Furthermore, special attention was paid to the improvement of the military personnel’s skills in overcoming natural obstacles in mountainous areas, the effective use of standard weapons, including drones, as well as the ability to conduct the battle in any weather conditions at any time of day.

Karim Valiyev instructed the servicemen to focus on methods and tactics for conducting the battle during the practice drills. He also guided relevant officials on improving the level of servicemen’s professional training, as well as increasing the intensity and quality of the military exercises and training.