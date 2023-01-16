Western Azerbaijan Community appeals to public over ideas on Return Concept

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

The Western Azerbaijan Community has appealed to the general public to submit their proposals on the draft "Return Concept", Azernews reports.

In a statement, the community stressed that the work on the draft concept continues for the peaceful return of Azerbaijanis expelled from the territory of current Armenia, based on the right to return as stipulated in relevant international conventions.

“The general public is closely interested in the issue. Scientists, specialists, and ordinary citizens contact the Community and present their thoughts and suggestions on the concept," it added.

The message stated that the submitted ideas and suggestions prove to be very useful in preparing the draft, noting that the proposals can be submitted to [email protected] by 1800 (GMT +4) until January 21, 2023.

“There is a particular need for the opinions and suggestions of experts specializing in international common law, humanitarian law, human rights, post-conflict rehabilitation and reintegration, and rights of refugees. Proposals can be submitted in Azerbaijani, English, Russian, French or German languages,” the statement concluded.