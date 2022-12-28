Activities of Ministry of Economy expanded in Azerbaijan

Activities of the Ministry of Economy expanded in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amending Decree No. 504 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 28, 2006 on the approval of the "Regulations on the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan" and ensuring the activities of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and "On measures to improve the activities of the Ministry of Economic Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

According to the decree, a paragraph on participation in the formation of state policy in the field of public-private partnership and ensuring its implementation together with the relevant state bodies was added to the Regulations.