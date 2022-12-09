Infrastructure construction to breathe new life into Azerbaijan's Fuzuli – ICOM-ICME president

By Trend

The infrastructure construction will breathe new life into Azerbaijan's Fuzuli city, ICOM-ICME President Ralf ?eplak Mencin told Trend during his visit to Karabakh as part of a foreign delegation on December 8.

"I'm shocked by the destruction scale and vandalism in Karabakh. Hopefully, Azerbaijan will restore its land and return all people to their native lands," the president said.

He noted that Fuzuli could undoubtedly become a lively city, as well as added that the construction of schools, an airport, and new buildings would reinvigorate the city.

"This region is quite dangerous due to the landmine threats. One can see only ruins all around Fuzuli, nothing remains of once-beautiful buildings here. Thus, Azerbaijan will have to rebuild everything from scratch," Mencin added.