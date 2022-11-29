Azerbaijan's Parliament approves amendments to law "On Grant"

By Trend

The procedure of grant receiving in Azerbaijan becomes even more transparent, Trend reports.

This matter was reflected in a draft bill on amending the law "On Grant", during the discussions in today's session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament).

According to the draft bill, the grant register received by the authority (establishment), specified by the relevant authority of the executive power on behalf of the Republic of Azerbaijan, will be conducted as determined by the certain authority (establishment), specified by the relevant executive authority.

The main purpose of the proposed amendments to the draft law is to ensure transparency while obtaining grants, to form a system that meets modern requirements in this field, to create a unified information system with necessary information about grants, and to ensure the maintenance of the register based on unified forms, methods, and principles.

The amendment was voted on and approved in the third reading.