Azerbaijani foreign minister off to Spain on official visit

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for an official visit to Madrid, Spain, on September 6, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

“Within the framework of the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will meet with the minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain and will hold bilateral meetings with other high-level officials,” the ministry said.

Spain recognized Azerbaijan’s independence on December 31, 1991, and diplomatic relations between the two states were established on February 11, 1992. The first high-profile meetings between Azerbaijani and Spanish top officials were in 1995, as well as in 1995 and 1996 years when the then foreign ministers met.

At the end of 2005, Azerbaijan opened its embassy in Madrid, and a diplomatic mission of Spain in Baku has been operating since 2014.

In 2021, the Azerbaijani-Spanish trade turnover amounted to $645.8 million.