Azerbaijan approves agreements with Uzbekistan on cooperation in military, other spheres

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed decrees on approving ‘Agreement between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of Uzbekistan on cooperation in the military sphere’, ‘Agreement between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of Uzbekistan on inter-regional cooperation’, Trend reports.

Besides, decrees on approving ‘Agreement between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of Uzbekistan on cooperation in combating illegal migration’, ‘Agreements on cooperation between the National Archival Administration of Azerbaijan and the ‘Ozarkhiv’ Agency of Uzbekistan in the field of archiving’, ‘Agreements between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of Uzbekistan on cooperation in the field of industry' were also signed by the president.

