President Ilham Aliyev receives Romanian delegation [UPDATE]

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received co-chair of the Joint Commission for trade and economic relations and scientific and technical cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Romania, Romanian Minister of Energy Virgil-Daniel Popescu, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian-Ionu? Chesnoiu and Special Envoy For Strategic and International Affairs Ana Birchall, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

The sides hailed the successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Romania in various fields. They discussed the issues related to comprehensive cooperation in a number of areas, particularly in energy and agriculture, as well as exchange of experience in energy supply, food security, application of new technologies and electronic systems in agriculture, and the implementation of a great deal of economic projects in the years to come.

During the conversation the sides noted that a meeting of the intergovernmental commission would be held and exchanged views on the activities of the commission.